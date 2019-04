Starting today, Target is hosting its popular car seat trade in event through May 4th.

Target will accept any used car seat, including infant seats, convertible seats, car seat bases and car seats that are expired or damaged.

In exchange, Target will give you a 20-percent off coupon toward a new car seat, stroller or select baby home gear.

The coupon is valid in-store or on-line through may 11th.

