Get Up Erica
There’s A 24-Hour Black News Channel Coming Our Way This Fall

Source: Dean Mitchell / Getty

Via Madamenoire:

It’s not CNN or NBC or CBS, but BNC that will be making waves when the first 24-hour Black news network launches this November.

According to Pasadena Black Pages, a television outlet named Black News Channel will provide programming written, produced, reported and edited solely by a Black news team.

“BNC’s mission is to provide intelligent programming that is informative, educational, inspiring and empowering to its African American audience,” a statement from the network reads. The network plans to reach “an estimated 33 million households—23 million satellite TV households and l 0 million cable TV households—in the top African American TV markets, including New York, Los Angeles, and Atlanta.”

Planning for BNC first began in 2004 under the network’s founder J.C. Watts, Jr., the chairman of his self-titled holding company headquartered in Washington, D.C. Watts is also a former football player, clergyman and politician. From 1995 to 2003 he served in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Republican, representing Oklahoma’s 4th Congressional District.

The network aims to fill a void in news that will lean into stories across the diaspora, while also serving a training ground for rising journalists.

BNC will also launch partnerships with historically black colleges across the country, which will also serve as recruitment and training grounds for students with an interest in news production.

“Black News Channel’s purpose is to be a news organization that gives voice to the varied experiences, issues, points-of-view, and priorities that matter to African Americans,” the statement continued. “BNC will not just tell a story, but the network will tell the entire story. The network will empower the black community and address the issues of the day in a way that is fresh, bright, and complete. BNC will offer real, responsive, reliable and relevant news coverage by and for African Americans.”

There’s A 24-Hour Black News Channel Coming Our Way This Fall was originally published on getuperica.com

