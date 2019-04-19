CLOSE
Get Up Erica
10-Year-Old Dancer Born With Rare Disease Goes Viral For Doing Flips With Her Prosthetic Leg [VIDEO]

Nothing more fun than a day at the beach

Source: gradyreese / Getty

Jamiyah Robinson might only be 10, but she’s showing the world that despite having a prosthetic leg she’s still unstoppable. Good Morning America got the opportunity to speak with Jamiyah and her mother, LaShawn Jacobs as they shared the story of her being born with femoral deficiency, which is a rare condition that caused her left left leg to be shorter than the other.

Reports state that with her impeccable gymnastic routines and dance moves Jamiyah is inspiring everyone around the world. Her mother shared a video of Jamiyah on Facebook and it received over 2.6 million views.

LaShawn said, “When she started flipping I was so amazed — it just blew me away. I am very very proud of my daughter. She amazes me everyday and it makes me so happy that she’s inspiring the world.”

At the age of 5, Jamiyah was fitted for a prosthetic leg.

Jamiyah has been a member of the dance team Elite Forces of Destruction featured on the Lifetime show, “Bring It!”

SEE ALSO: Woman Who Danced With The Obamas Turns 110 Years Old

Her mother described what it’s like to watch her daughter and said, “When I actually saw my daughter on the dance floor with the other girls it made me cry to see her keep up and live in fearlessness. Jamiyah just goes for it.”

Jamiyah is so excited about going viral and said, “It feels wonderful. I feel like a famous person.”

God bless Jamiyah and check out some of her gymnastic moves below!

