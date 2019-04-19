CLOSE
Professor Charged With Arson After Bringing Gasoline And Lighter Fluid Into St. Patrick’s Cathedral [VIDEO]

USA, New York State, New York City, St Patricks Cathedral seen across street

Source: Matteo Colombo / Getty

Just days after the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral was damaged due to a fire, police arrested professor, Marc Lamparell after bringing gasoline and lighter fluid into St. Patrick’s Cathedral. ABC News reports that Lamparello has been charged with attempted arson.

Sources say that he also purchased a one-way ticket to Rome that was set to leave New Jersey this week.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller said, “His basic story was that he was cutting through the cathedral to get to Madison Avenue, that his car had run out of gas.”

Police investigating this crime are still trying to figure out what his motive was, but it doesn’t appear that it’s connected to any terrorist groups.

Lamparello was teaching at several colleges and universities at the time of this incident and each place will be terminating him.

Professor Charged With Arson After Bringing Gasoline And Lighter Fluid Into St. Patrick’s Cathedral [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

