Free Local Happenings & Easter Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Annual Good Friday Worship Service
|Event Date:
|04/19/2019
|Event Time:
|11:30 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Tabernacles of Miracles Faith Church
|Address Line 1:
|2574 Hope Mills Rod
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28306
|Event Description:
|On behalf of Dr. Maxie Dobson and The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, they extend an invitation to the community to join them at their Annual Good Friday Worship Service on Friday, April 19, 2019 @ 11:30 AM at The Tabernacles of Miracles Faith Church, 2574 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306.
The Guest Preacher is Reverend Fredrick D. Culbreth, Pastor, First Baptist Church (Moore St.), Fayetteville, NC.
Spread the Word and bring a friend!
For more information, contact Beverly Gibson, Executive Secretary @ 910.224.2415 or visit FCCMC website @ fayettevillemincouncil.org.
|Event Contact:
|Beverly Gibson
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 224-2415
|Event Contact Email:
|kimandbev@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|fayettevillemincouncil.org
Join The Light 103.9 with Word Of God Fellowship for their 3000 plus Egg Hunt at 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. in Raleigh. It’s the annual Easter Egg Extravaganza with fun, games, bouncy houses, music and more…. on Saturday April 20th from 9am – 12noon. Join us for the 3000 plus Easter Egg Hunt at 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. with Word of God Fellowship and The Light 103.9.
|Name of Event:
|Eggfest 2019
|Event Date:
|04/20/2019
|Event Time:
|10am-1pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Baptist Grove Church
|Address Line 1:
|7109 Leesville Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27587
|Event Description:
|Bring your Easter baskets and join us for Eggfest 2019 at Baptist Grove Church on Saturday, April 20th from 10am-1pm! 25,000 eggs! 3 golden eggs! Bounce houses! Food! Movies! Music! Prizes! We have it all! You don’t want to miss this experience! Register today by texting “Eggfest2019” to 555888.
|Event Contact:
|Cynthia Jacko Wise
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 787-4528
|Event Contact Email:
|outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org
|Event Web Site:
|https://baptistgrovechurch.org/eggfest-2019/
|Christ Risen Celebration
|Event Date:
|04/20-21/2019
|Event Time:
|5pm Sat 11:30 Sunday
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Nehemiah Christian Center
|Address Line 1:
|514 N Mangum Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Come Join in the Nehemiah Experience for our Resurrection Weekend. Saturday Youth service and Sunday Resurrection service. There will be giveaways and a meal afterwards.
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|Info@nehemiahchristiancenter.org
|Event Web Site:
|Visitncc.com
|Raleigh is for Easter: Easter Egg Hunt
|Event Date:
|04/20/2019
|Event Time:
|2:00 pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Carolina Pines Community Center
|Address Line 1:
|2305 Lakewheeler
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC 27603
|Event Description:
|You are invited ! Ages 1-99!
Come and join the fun with activities everyone will enjoy:
Egg Hunt – Carnival Games – Face Painting – Bounce Houses
Treat yourself to:
Cotton Candy – Food Trucks – Snow Cones – Amazon Gift Cards and more!
|Event Contact:
|Douglas Humphrey
|Event Contact Number:
|919-679-1222
|Event Contact Email:
|dwhumphrey@me.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.raleighisforeaster.com/
|Bread of Life Worship Easter Service
|Event Date:
|04/21/2019
|Event Time:
|9:30am -12:30pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Ace Center
|Address Line 1:
|7072 Knightdale BLVD
|City, State, Zip:
|Knightdale, NC 27545
|Event Description:
|Bread of Life Worship Church
Easter Service
|Event Contact:
|Anthony Outlaw
|Event Contact Number:
|(919) 961-1726
|Event Contact Email:
|kalenmia@aol.com
|Event Web Site:
|Breadoflife.church
|Easter Community Outreach Event
|Event Date:
|04/20/2019
|Event Time:
|11AM-1PM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Eastwood Court
|Address Line 1:
|573 E Davie St
|City, State, Zip:
|Raleigh, NC
|Event Description:
|MMCC-Raleigh is making an impact in our community. Come join us for an afternoon of fun and fellowship! There will be free food, kickball, relay races, and a prayer station.
|Event Contact:
|Ashley McNair
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)239-5456
|Event Contact Email:
|—
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.mmccraleigh.com
|Easter Resurrection Program
|Event Date:
|04/21/2019
|Event Time:
|9:00 AM
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
|Address Line 1:
|400 Campbell Ave
|City, State, Zip:
|Fayetteville, NC 28301
|Event Description:
|The Youth Ministry and members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invite you to join them at their Annual Easter Resurrection Program “He is Risen”~ Matthew 28:6 on Sunday, April 21, 2019 @ 9:00 AM.
There will be Recitations, Songs, and performances by the Praise Dancers, FMBC Puppet Ministry and more!
For more information, contact Beverly LuSane/Shonette Simmons or visit FMBC’s website @ fmbcfaync.org.
The event is free and open to the community. Spread the Word and bring a friend! Hope you can join us!
|Event Contact:
|Beverly LuSane/Shonette Simmons
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 273-7007/910-308-8838
|Event Contact Email:
|fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
|Event Web Site:
|fmbcfaync.org
|Celebrate Easter Sunday
|Event Date:
|04/21/2019
|Event Time:
|10 AM-Noon
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|First Pentecostal Church
|Address Line 1:
|2008 Carver Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27705
|Event Description:
|Easter Sunday
Big Gospel Sing
Preaching of the Word of God
Many Special Activities for Children of all ages
At both Carver Street & Geer Street Campuses.
2125 E. Geer Street
Durham, NC. 27704
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|919-477-6555
|Event Contact Email:
|Info@fpcdurham.com
|Event Web Site:
|http://fpcdurham.org
|Easter Eggstravaganza
|Event Date:
|04/20/19
|Event Time:
|11am-3pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Clayton Community Park
|Address Line 1:
|1075 Amelia Church Road
|City, State, Zip:
|Clayton, NC 27520
|Event Description:
|The time has come again. Easter Eggstravaganza is BACK! Gather your children, their baskets and come out to this FREE event sponsored by The Light Church of Clayton. Youth groups are welcomed. Come and enjoy a day full of fun, games, inflatables, food, and an easter egg hunt. You don’t want to miss it!
|Event Contact:
|Faith Godfrey
|Event Contact Number:
|(919)263-5157
|Event Contact Email:
|faithparks@thelightchurches.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.thelightchurches.org