Free Local Happenings & Easter Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

Annual Good Friday Worship Service
Event Date:  04/19/2019
Event Time:  11:30 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Tabernacles of Miracles Faith Church
Address Line 1:  2574 Hope Mills Rod
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28306
Event Description:  On behalf of Dr. Maxie Dobson and The Fayetteville Cumberland County Ministerial Council, they extend an invitation to the community to join them at their Annual Good Friday Worship Service on Friday, April 19, 2019 @ 11:30 AM at The Tabernacles of Miracles Faith Church, 2574 Hope Mills Road, Fayetteville, NC 28306.

The Guest Preacher is Reverend Fredrick D. Culbreth, Pastor, First Baptist Church (Moore St.), Fayetteville, NC.

Spread the Word and bring a friend!

For more information, contact Beverly Gibson, Executive Secretary @ 910.224.2415 or visit FCCMC website @ fayettevillemincouncil.org.
Event Contact:  Beverly Gibson
Event Contact Number:  (910) 224-2415
Event Contact Email:  kimandbev@aol.com
Event Web Site:  fayettevillemincouncil.org

 

 

Join The Light 103.9 with Word Of God Fellowship for their 3000 plus Egg Hunt at 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. in Raleigh.  It’s the annual Easter Egg Extravaganza with fun, games, bouncy houses, music and more…. on Saturday April 20th from 9am – 12noon.  Join us for the 3000 plus Easter Egg Hunt at 3000 Rock Quarry Rd. with Word of God Fellowship and The Light 103.9.

 

 

Name of Event:  Eggfest 2019
Event Date:  04/20/2019
Event Time:  10am-1pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Baptist Grove Church
Address Line 1:  7109 Leesville Road
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27587
Event Description:  Bring your Easter baskets and join us for Eggfest 2019 at Baptist Grove Church on Saturday, April 20th from 10am-1pm! 25,000 eggs! 3 golden eggs! Bounce houses! Food! Movies! Music! Prizes! We have it all! You don’t want to miss this experience! Register today by texting “Eggfest2019” to 555888.
Event Contact:  Cynthia Jacko Wise
Event Contact Number:  (919) 787-4528
Event Contact Email:  outreach@baptistgrovechurch.org
Event Web Site:  https://baptistgrovechurch.org/eggfest-2019/

 

 

Christ Risen Celebration
Event Date:  04/20-21/2019
Event Time:  5pm Sat 11:30 Sunday
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Nehemiah Christian Center
Address Line 1:  514 N Mangum Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Come Join in the Nehemiah Experience for our Resurrection Weekend. Saturday Youth service and Sunday Resurrection service. There will be giveaways and a meal afterwards.
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  Info@nehemiahchristiancenter.org
Event Web Site:  Visitncc.com

 

 

Raleigh is for Easter: Easter Egg Hunt
Event Date:  04/20/2019
Event Time:  2:00 pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Carolina Pines Community Center
Address Line 1:  2305 Lakewheeler
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC 27603
Event Description:  You are invited ! Ages 1-99!

Come and join the fun with activities everyone will enjoy:

Egg Hunt – Carnival Games – Face Painting – Bounce Houses

Treat yourself to:

Cotton Candy – Food Trucks – Snow Cones – Amazon Gift Cards and more!
Event Contact:  Douglas Humphrey
Event Contact Number:  919-679-1222
Event Contact Email:  dwhumphrey@me.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.raleighisforeaster.com/

 

 

  Bread of Life Worship Easter Service
Event Date:  04/21/2019
Event Time:  9:30am -12:30pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Ace Center
Address Line 1:  7072 Knightdale BLVD
City, State, Zip:  Knightdale, NC 27545
Event Description:  Bread of Life Worship Church

Easter Service
Event Contact:  Anthony Outlaw
Event Contact Number:  (919) 961-1726
Event Contact Email:  kalenmia@aol.com
Event Web Site:  Breadoflife.church

 

 

  Easter Community Outreach Event
Event Date:  04/20/2019
Event Time:  11AM-1PM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Eastwood Court
Address Line 1:  573 E Davie St
City, State, Zip:  Raleigh, NC
Event Description:  MMCC-Raleigh is making an impact in our community. Come join us for an afternoon of fun and fellowship! There will be free food, kickball, relay races, and a prayer station.
Event Contact:  Ashley McNair
Event Contact Number:  (919)239-5456
Event Contact Email: 
Event Web Site:  http://www.mmccraleigh.com

 

 

  Easter Resurrection Program
Event Date:  04/21/2019
Event Time:  9:00 AM
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Friendship Missionary Baptist Church
Address Line 1:  400 Campbell Ave
City, State, Zip:  Fayetteville, NC 28301
Event Description:  The Youth Ministry and members of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church invite you to join them at their Annual Easter Resurrection Program “He is Risen”~ Matthew 28:6 on Sunday, April 21, 2019 @ 9:00 AM.

There will be Recitations, Songs, and performances by the Praise Dancers, FMBC Puppet Ministry and more!

For more information, contact Beverly LuSane/Shonette Simmons or visit FMBC’s website @ fmbcfaync.org.

The event is free and open to the community. Spread the Word and bring a friend! Hope you can join us!
Event Contact:  Beverly LuSane/Shonette Simmons
Event Contact Number:  (910) 273-7007/910-308-8838
Event Contact Email:  fmbcfaync@fshp400.org
Event Web Site:  fmbcfaync.org

 

 

Celebrate Easter Sunday
Event Date:  04/21/2019
Event Time:  10 AM-Noon
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  First Pentecostal Church
Address Line 1:  2008 Carver Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27705
Event Description:  Easter Sunday

Big Gospel Sing

Preaching of the Word of God

Many Special Activities for Children of all ages

At both Carver Street & Geer Street Campuses.

2125 E. Geer Street

Durham, NC. 27704
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number:  919-477-6555
Event Contact Email:  Info@fpcdurham.com
Event Web Site:  http://fpcdurham.org

 

 

 

 

Easter Eggstravaganza
Event Date:  04/20/19
Event Time:  11am-3pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Clayton Community Park
Address Line 1:  1075 Amelia Church Road
City, State, Zip:  Clayton, NC 27520
Event Description:  The time has come again. Easter Eggstravaganza is BACK! Gather your children, their baskets and come out to this FREE event sponsored by The Light Church of Clayton. Youth groups are welcomed. Come and enjoy a day full of fun, games, inflatables, food, and an easter egg hunt. You don’t want to miss it!
Event Contact:  Faith Godfrey
Event Contact Number:  (919)263-5157
Event Contact Email:  faithparks@thelightchurches.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.thelightchurches.org

 

 

