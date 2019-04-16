CLOSE
Babies Were Nearby When Wake County Man Alleged To Murder Man During Drug Deal

26-year-old James Hooker, of Apex, has been charged with murder after fatally shooting a Cary man. Warrants say Hooker had two babies with him at the time of the murder. Hooker has been charged with murder and child abuse. Monday, 36-year-old Michael Antwan Farrington, of Cary was found by first responders suffering from a gunshot wound on Arrowhead Drive in Apex around 5:40 p.m. Farrington later died at WakeMed. According to the police Hooker had his girlfriend and children in his car during the shooting. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: wral.com

James Hooker , Jerry Smith , Michael Antwan Farrington

