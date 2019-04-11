BlackGirlMagic: Marsai Martin Talks Playing A Mogul In ‘Little’ And Becoming One In Real Life [Video]

via Bossip:
Marsai Martin is on top of the world right now, going city-to-city to promote the film she created, executive produced, and starred in: Little.
Her latest stop was The Daily Show, where she talked with Trevor Noah about playing a mogul in the film while also being one in real life.
Check out the interview below to hear all about the new film and what big things she plans on doing next.
Marsai Martin Stars In ‘Little,’ Makes History As The Youngest Executive Producer In Hollywood
