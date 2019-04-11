CLOSE
National News
BET To Air Nipsey Hussle’s Entire Funeral Today

Rapper Nipsey Hussle (33), funeral services will be held today beginning at 1pm at The Staples Arena in Los Angeles and BET will share the moment with fans worldwide.

BET NETWORKS TO BROADCAST AND STREAM LIVE COMMERCIAL-FREE COVERAGE OF BELOVED LA RAPPER AND ACTIVIST NIPSEY HUSSLE ‘S ENTIRE FUNERAL SERVICES ON-AIR AND ONLINE

“BET REMEMBERS: NIPSEY HUSSLE” TO AIR  ON BET AND STREAM ON BET NEWS’ FACEBOOK PAGE

https://www.facebook.com/NewsBET/ THURSDAY, APRIL 11 AT 1 PM ET

NEW YORK, April 10, 2019 – Grammy-nominated rapper, entrepreneur and advocate for his native South Los Angeles, Nipsey Hussle was beloved globally. From his chart-topping hits to the consistent investment of his earnings into his Los Angeles neighborhood, the nation mourns the passing of Nipsey. BET Networks will commemorate his life and legacy by broadcasting Nipsey’s funeral service in its entirety beginning Thursday, April 11 at 1 PM ET on BET and BET Digital. BET’s commercial-free, live coverage, “BET REMEMBERS: NIPSEY HUSSLE,” will be anchored by BET News’ Marc Lamont Hill who will be joined by entertainment journalist, Gia Peppers.

