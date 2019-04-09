Cadbury Creme Mayonnaise: Yum or Yuck?

It’s that time for those thick creme filled chocolate eggs from Cadbury for Easter. Now the company has teamed with Heinz to make a very special sounding and tasting spread… Cadbury Creme Egg Mayonnaise. The spread blends mayo and mustard with little bits of Cadbury chocolate.

The mix seems to be a hit in Britain where they put it on their biscuits and crumpets and such, while others think it’s quite nasty.

It’s only available in Britain while supplies last.

Source: ABC11.com

