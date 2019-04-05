GRIFF’s Prayer: How Your Spirit Changes When You Lose At UNO [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
04.05.19
GRIFF has his young daughter in town and for the week they’ve been playing games such as UNO, Mario Kart and more. He realized after she lost a couple hands that her spirit changes and she begins to be a little mean.

He was thinking of where she got that from and it’s him.

GRIFF hates losing games, but his daughter didn’t give up. She won at others later and was very happy about it.

GRIFF mentioned that she’s just like him and it makes him laugh. Make sure you watch all of “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

