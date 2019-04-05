UNC Women’s Head Women’s Basketball Coach Sylvia Hatchell Denies Making Resist Remarks To Team

Wade Smith the attorney for North Carolina women’s basketball coach Sylvia Hatchell is denying a report that she made racist comments to players and forced some to play while hurt. The attorney added that there’s “not a racist bone” in his client’s body.

Smith blasted a Washington Post story published Thursday detailing allegations against Hatchell, including that she warned players would get “hanged from trees with nooses” during an upcoming game unless the players inproved their play on the court. Parents of three players on the team to The Washington Post that their children felt pressured by Hatchell to play despite being injured. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: nypost.com

