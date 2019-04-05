Your List Of Free Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend. To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE
|Family and friends funday
|Event Date:
|04/06/2019
|Event Time:
|11am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|GNSSChurch
|Address Line 1:
|7600 cassholt rd
|City, State, Zip:
|27540
|Event Description:
|All day to get to know family and friends and fellowship did your with games food fun excitement and it is all free. Event will be held at the an pine acre community center in fuquay varina. like I said all are welcome to is free family and friend, come one , come all.
|Event Contact:
|Angela mims
|Event Contact Number:
|9106585885
|Women Conference
|Event Date:
|04/06/2019
|Event Time:
|9:30 -1:30
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Greater Waltown United Holy Church
|Address Line 1:
|706 Belvin Ave.
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, N. C. 27704
|Event Description:
|Greater Waltown United Holy Church Annual Women Conference
Theme: “Transforming the Body, Soul, Spirit,
and Mind to Serve!”
706 Belvin Ave.
Durham N. C.
|Event Contact:
|Florine Moore
|Event Contact Number:
|9192107450
|Event Contact Email:
|moorefn@msn.com
|Event Web Site:
|Info@greawaltownuhc.org
|Rep Your College Sunday
|Event Date:
|04/07/2019
|Event Time:
|10am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Nehemiah Christian Center
|Address Line 1:
|514 N Mangum Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC 27701
|Event Description:
|Come enjoy a day of worship and high praise and rep your favorite college with gear feom your favorite institution. The Howard University Choir will be our special guest!
|Event Contact:
|—
|Event Contact Number:
|—
|Event Contact Email:
|Info@nehemiahchristiancenter.org
|Event Web Site:
|Visitncc.com
|The Prayer Gathering… Releasing the Sound
|Event Date:
|04/05/2019 – 04/07/2019
|Event Time:
|7pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Kings Domain Praise and Worship Center
|Address Line 1:
|1904 Sam Potts Highway
|City, State, Zip:
|Hallsboro, NC 28442
|Event Description:
|Join Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman and the Kings Domain Church Family as they host: The Prayer Gathering…Releasing the Sound “Travails That Prevail” Conference April 5, 2019 through April 7, 2019. Our services will be as follows:
On Friday, April 5, we will begin with Intercessory Prayer at 7pm followed by our Worship Encounter.
On Saturday, April 6, there will be Saturday Brunch. There is a $20 donation which includes brunch and a gift.
On Sunday, April 7, we will begin with Intercessory Prayer at 10 am followed by our Worship Encounter at 10:45 am.
We will hear the Word of the Lord through none other than Evangelist Tiffany Morriar of Connecticut and our Psalmist will be Annalisha Jacobs. You don’t want to miss what God is going to do in these services. Come be a part of this Movement and Hear what the Spirit shall say to the church.
Kings Domain is located at 1904 Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro, NC
Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman, Pastor and Founder
|Event Contact:
|Sis Taneshia Saunders
|Event Contact Number:
|(910) 303-8001
|Event Contact Email:
|KDPAWC 2019PRAYER@yahoo.com
|Church ReOpening
|Event Date:
|04/06/2019
|Event Time:
|2:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Born Again Free Church – Roseboro, NC
|Address Line 1:
|407 South East Street
|City, State, Zip:
|Roseboro, NC 28382
|Event Description:
|he day you have been waiting for has finally arrived! Born Again Free Church rededication service is here! Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm. Come celebrate the Lord Jesus with us as we sing, praise and worship a mighty God for the great things He has done! Come with Great Expectations! You don’t want to miss the powerful message delivered by our pastor, Apostle Barbara Adams on that very first day! Also join us for Sunday Morning Sunday School (Sunday, April 7th) at 10:00am followed by praise and worship service at 11:00am. See you there! For more information please visit us at http://www.bornagainfreechurch.org or call 336-251-8717.
|Event Contact:
|Latasha
|Event Contact Number:
|(336) 251-8717
|Event Contact Email:
|baf@bornagainfreechurch.org
|Event Web Site:
|http://www.bornagainfreechurch.org
|Praise in the Midnight Hour
|Event Date:
|04/05/2019
|Event Time:
|7:00pm
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|PITMH
|Address Line 1:
|6600 Guess road
|City, State, Zip:
|Durham, NC
|Event Description:
|Inviting all youth and young adults ministries to come out and share your gifts with us. We’re looking for choirs, singing groups, praise dangers, steppers, mime ministries, spoken words, gospel comedians.
|Event Contact:
|Kevin Garrett
|Event Contact Number:
|9199144219
|Event Contact Email:
|minkgarrett@gmail.com
|Bridge Fellowinship Church GRAND OPENING!
|Event Date:
|04/07/2019
|Event Time:
|10:00 am
|Is this event FREE?:
|YES
|Venue Name:
|Wiley Elementary School
|Address Line 1:
|2600 Timber Drive
|City, State, Zip:
|Garner, NC 27529
|Event Description:
|Come and join us for our GRAND OPENING on April 7th!
We’re a new church lifting high the name of Jesus through Powerful Worship, Sharing Life-Altering Biblical Preaching and God-Centered Teaching for our Children!O taste and see that the Lord is good by worshipping with us!
|Event Contact:
|Douglas Humphrey
|Event Contact Number:
|919.679.1222
|Event Contact Email:
|dwhumphrey@me.com
|Event Web Site:
|https://www.bridgefellowshipchurch.com/