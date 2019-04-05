CLOSE
Your List Of Free Weekend Events

Here are some local events that are happening over this weekend.  To see more and to post your own CLICK HERE

 

 

Family and friends funday
Event Date:  04/06/2019
Event Time:  11am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  GNSSChurch
Address Line 1:  7600 cassholt rd
City, State, Zip:  27540
Event Description:  All day to get to know family and friends and fellowship did your with games food fun excitement and it is all free. Event will be held at the an pine acre community center in fuquay varina. like I said all are welcome to is free family and friend, come one , come all.
Event Contact:  Angela mims
Event Contact Number:  9106585885

 

 

Women Conference
Event Date:  04/06/2019
Event Time:  9:30 -1:30
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Greater Waltown United Holy Church
Address Line 1:  706 Belvin Ave.
City, State, Zip:  Durham, N. C. 27704
Event Description:  Greater Waltown United Holy Church Annual Women Conference

Theme: “Transforming the Body, Soul, Spirit,

and Mind to Serve!”

706 Belvin Ave.

Durham N. C.
Event Contact:  Florine Moore
Event Contact Number:  9192107450
Event Contact Email:  moorefn@msn.com
Event Web Site:  Info@greawaltownuhc.org

 

 

Rep Your College Sunday
Event Date:  04/07/2019
Event Time:  10am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Nehemiah Christian Center
Address Line 1:  514 N Mangum Street
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC 27701
Event Description:  Come enjoy a day of worship and high praise and rep your favorite college with gear feom your favorite institution. The Howard University Choir will be our special guest!
Event Contact: 
Event Contact Number: 
Event Contact Email:  Info@nehemiahchristiancenter.org
Event Web Site:  Visitncc.com

 

 

The Prayer Gathering… Releasing the Sound
Event Date:  04/05/2019 – 04/07/2019
Event Time:  7pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Kings Domain Praise and Worship Center
Address Line 1:  1904 Sam Potts Highway
City, State, Zip:  Hallsboro, NC 28442
Event Description:  Join Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman and the Kings Domain Church Family as they host: The Prayer Gathering…Releasing the Sound “Travails That Prevail” Conference April 5, 2019 through April 7, 2019. Our services will be as follows:

On Friday, April 5, we will begin with Intercessory Prayer at 7pm followed by our Worship Encounter.

On Saturday, April 6, there will be Saturday Brunch. There is a $20 donation which includes brunch and a gift.

On Sunday, April 7, we will begin with Intercessory Prayer at 10 am followed by our Worship Encounter at 10:45 am.

We will hear the Word of the Lord through none other than Evangelist Tiffany Morriar of Connecticut and our Psalmist will be Annalisha Jacobs. You don’t want to miss what God is going to do in these services. Come be a part of this Movement and Hear what the Spirit shall say to the church.

Kings Domain is located at 1904 Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro, NC

Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman, Pastor and Founder
Event Contact:  Sis Taneshia Saunders
Event Contact Number:  (910) 303-8001
Event Contact Email:  KDPAWC 2019PRAYER@yahoo.com

 

 

  Church ReOpening
Event Date:  04/06/2019
Event Time:  2:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Born Again Free Church – Roseboro, NC
Address Line 1:  407 South East Street
City, State, Zip:  Roseboro, NC 28382
Event Description:  he day you have been waiting for has finally arrived! Born Again Free Church rededication service is here! Saturday, April 6th at 2:00pm. Come celebrate the Lord Jesus with us as we sing, praise and worship a mighty God for the great things He has done! Come with Great Expectations! You don’t want to miss the powerful message delivered by our pastor, Apostle Barbara Adams on that very first day! Also join us for Sunday Morning Sunday School (Sunday, April 7th) at 10:00am followed by praise and worship service at 11:00am. See you there! For more information please visit us at http://www.bornagainfreechurch.org or call 336-251-8717.
Event Contact:  Latasha
Event Contact Number:  (336) 251-8717
Event Contact Email:  baf@bornagainfreechurch.org
Event Web Site:  http://www.bornagainfreechurch.org

 

 

Praise in the Midnight Hour
Event Date:  04/05/2019
Event Time:  7:00pm
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  PITMH
Address Line 1:  6600 Guess road
City, State, Zip:  Durham, NC
Event Description:  Inviting all youth and young adults ministries to come out and share your gifts with us. We’re looking for choirs, singing groups, praise dangers, steppers, mime ministries, spoken words, gospel comedians.
Event Contact:  Kevin Garrett
Event Contact Number:  9199144219
Event Contact Email:  minkgarrett@gmail.com

 

 

  Bridge Fellowinship Church GRAND OPENING!
Event Date:  04/07/2019
Event Time:  10:00 am
Is this event FREE?:  YES
Venue Name:  Wiley Elementary School
Address Line 1:  2600 Timber Drive
City, State, Zip:  Garner, NC 27529
Event Description:  Come and join us for our GRAND OPENING on April 7th!

We’re a new church lifting high the name of Jesus through Powerful Worship, Sharing Life-Altering Biblical Preaching and God-Centered Teaching for our Children!O taste and see that the Lord is good by worshipping with us!
Event Contact:  Douglas Humphrey
Event Contact Number:  919.679.1222
Event Contact Email:  dwhumphrey@me.com
Event Web Site:  https://www.bridgefellowshipchurch.com/

 

 

 

