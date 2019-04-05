Your List Of Free Weekend Events

On Friday, April 5, we will begin with Intercessory Prayer at 7pm followed by our Worship Encounter.

On Saturday, April 6, there will be Saturday Brunch. There is a $20 donation which includes brunch and a gift.

On Sunday, April 7, we will begin with Intercessory Prayer at 10 am followed by our Worship Encounter at 10:45 am.

We will hear the Word of the Lord through none other than Evangelist Tiffany Morriar of Connecticut and our Psalmist will be Annalisha Jacobs. You don’t want to miss what God is going to do in these services. Come be a part of this Movement and Hear what the Spirit shall say to the church.

Kings Domain is located at 1904 Sam Potts Highway in Hallsboro, NC

Apostle Dr Carlos Shipman, Pastor and Founder