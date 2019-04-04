CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Say It Ain’t So: ‘Jeopardy’ Allegedly Looking For New Host To Replace Alex Trebek

11 reads
Leave a comment
Broadcasting & Cable's 23rd annual Hall of Fame awards dinner

Source: Michael Carpenter/WENN.com / WENN

Weeks ago “Jeopardy” host, Alex Trebek announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to Radar Online, Trebek has been the host for 30 years and the show is allegedly looking for someone to replace him.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

Rob Shuter on his podcast “Straight Shuter: Naughty But Nice,” talked about things going on behind the scenes of “Jeopardy.”

Shuter said, “Alex is 78-years-old, and the show was already talking about a replacement host when he retired. Now with his health scare, that process has been accelerated.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Reports state that Trebek has three years left in his contract and the host during his cancer announcement mentioned that he would like to finish those years out, but doesn’t know if he can.

SEE ALSO: ‘Jeopardy’ Host Alex Trebek Diagnosed With Stage 4 Cancer

Shuter said, “Talk about his replacement has always centered around finding a female host and someone of color. But at the same time, they want someone smart and well-educated. Someone that is respected and trustworthy. They are aiming more for Gayle King than Real Housewife Nene Leakes!”

We will have to wait and see what “Jeopardy” decides as far as a host goes.

In Memory Of Those We Lost To Breast Cancer [PHOTOS]

18 photos Launch gallery

In Memory Of Those We Lost To Breast Cancer [PHOTOS]

Continue reading In Memory Of Those We Lost To Breast Cancer [PHOTOS]

In Memory Of Those We Lost To Breast Cancer [PHOTOS]

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Say It Ain’t So: ‘Jeopardy’ Allegedly Looking For New Host To Replace Alex Trebek was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Chris Rock Clowns Jussie Smollett At NAACP Image…
 3 days ago
04.01.19
Janet Jackson Inducted Into Rock & Roll Hall…
 3 days ago
04.01.19
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 1 week ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 3 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 3 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 3 weeks ago
03.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close