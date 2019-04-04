Weeks ago “Jeopardy” host, Alex Trebek announced that he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. According to Radar Online, Trebek has been the host for 30 years and the show is allegedly looking for someone to replace him.
Rob Shuter on his podcast “Straight Shuter: Naughty But Nice,” talked about things going on behind the scenes of “Jeopardy.”
Shuter said, “Alex is 78-years-old, and the show was already talking about a replacement host when he retired. Now with his health scare, that process has been accelerated.”
Reports state that Trebek has three years left in his contract and the host during his cancer announcement mentioned that he would like to finish those years out, but doesn’t know if he can.
Shuter said, “Talk about his replacement has always centered around finding a female host and someone of color. But at the same time, they want someone smart and well-educated. Someone that is respected and trustworthy. They are aiming more for Gayle King than Real Housewife Nene Leakes!”
We will have to wait and see what “Jeopardy” decides as far as a host goes.
Say It Ain’t So: ‘Jeopardy’ Allegedly Looking For New Host To Replace Alex Trebek was originally published on getuperica.com