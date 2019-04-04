CLOSE
National News
Anniversary: The Day That Martin Luther King Jr. Died

40th Anniversary Of MLK's Assassination Remembered

On this day in history, April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed by a sniper when he stepped out onto the balcony of Memphis’ Lorraine Motel.

And it’s around that time, more than a half century later, that multitudes around the nation will commemorate the death of the world’s preeminent civil rights leader.

At 6 p.m. today/Thursday, thousands of people are expected to gather at 100 AMC Theatres across the country for a free screening of a documentary that has been shown only once before.

At roughly the same time, 6:01 p.m., the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site will culminate its King Remembrance Day with the laying of a wreath at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The park’s commemorative program will begin at 5:15 p.m., in the church.

In addition, free tours of the birth home of King will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon and from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Special tours of the birth home also will be offered on Saturday and on April 9, which is the anniversary of King’s funeral.

 

