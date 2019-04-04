Anniversary: The Day That Martin Luther King Jr. Died

On this day in history, April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King, Jr. was shot and killed by a sniper when he stepped out onto the balcony of Memphis’ Lorraine Motel.

And it’s around that time, more than a half century later, that multitudes around the nation will commemorate the death of the world’s preeminent civil rights leader.

At 6 p.m. today/Thursday, thousands of people are expected to gather at 100 AMC Theatres across the country for a free screening of a documentary that has been shown only once before.

At roughly the same time, 6:01 p.m., the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historic Site will culminate its King Remembrance Day with the laying of a wreath at the historic Ebenezer Baptist Church. The park’s commemorative program will begin at 5:15 p.m., in the church.

In addition, free tours of the birth home of King will take place on Thursday from 10 a.m. until noon and from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.

Special tours of the birth home also will be offered on Saturday and on April 9, which is the anniversary of King’s funeral.

