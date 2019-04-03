CLOSE
Sherri Shepherd Cried For Three Years Because Of Barbara Walters

Sherri Shepherd

In an interview promoting her new book “Ladies Who Punch:The Explosive Inside Story of ‘The View” Sherri Shepherd talks about her experience on “The View .” During the interview she told Entertainment Tonight she’s thankful for her nearly nine years on the show, but it wasn’t all positive.

51-year-old Shepherd said, “I cried for three years straight because I had a very tough taskmaster, who I love her to death, it’s Barbara Walters.” “But Barbara Walters was tough on the people that she loved and she helped me find my voice, so I will forever be indebted to Barbara Walters, Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar and Elisabeth Hasselbeck and Jenny McCarthy for the time that I had on ‘The View.’ What I have now is because of ‘The View.’” Read the full story in the link below.

