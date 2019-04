Congratulations to Patreka Wortham of Raleigh, NC the winner of the Independent Artist Showcase for the 2019 Stellar Awards over the weekend. You may remember Lady Wortham from performing at 2018 Women’s Empowerment.

Listen as she talks with Melissa about her journey to the Stellars

Self-titled single “Patreka Wortham” is NOW available on CD Baby, Amazon, iTunes, and other media outlets.

