Young Raleigh Couple Charged After Infant Found With 18 Fractured Bones

Raleigh Police

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria- Raleigh

According to arrest warrants a Raleigh couple was being held Monday in the Wake County jail under $200,000 bond on charges that they broke more than a dozen bones in a newborn. Both 27-year-old Jasmine Mont’e Spruill, and 26-year-old Diamon Navaye McPherson were both charged with intentional child abuse inflicting serious physical injury.

According to arrest warrants a 7-week-old infant was found to have 18 fractures.The abuse is alleged to have occurred between Dec. 22 and Feb. 15. Read the full story in the ink below.

SOURCE: wral.com

