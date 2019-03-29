Woman With Two Wombs Delivers Twins 26 Days After Giving Birth To A Baby Boy

Via Madamenoire:

A 20-year-old Bangladesh woman just became a mother of three, but it didn’t go down like a traditional birth story.

Arifa Sultan was a new mom dealing with all the adjustments that need to be made after having a baby, when she noticed that she was still in intense pain.

26 days after delivering her son who was premature, Sultan and her husband, Sumon Biswas, rushed to the nearest hospital after she complained of abdominal pain.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The couple hoped nothing major was wrong when doctors made four shocking discoveries. Not only did Sultan have a second uterus, which was categorized by a rare condition called uterus didelphys, but it was occupied by twin babies, a boy and a girl.

The pain was caused by the fact that her water had broke for a second time.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Doctors rushed to deliver the babies by performing an emergency c-section, allowing the twins a safe entrance into the world last Friday, according to the Daily News. Luckily, all three babies have been given a clean bill of health since their delivery.

“It’s a rare incident. I have seen such a case for the first time. I had not even heard about such incident before,” said Dr. Sheila Poddar, Sultan’s gynecologist.

According to Mayo Clinic, the condition affects about one out of 3,000 women and is present from birth.

SEE ALSO: 5-Month Old Baby Dies After Parents Carry Out Home Circumcision

Because of their location, Sultan and her husband were unable to perform the routine checks that many women undergo during pregnancy. Her second uterus could have been detected by a pelvic exam or an ultrasound during her pregnancy.

While the couple is happy to have been blessed with such a miracle, they do worry about how they will financially provide for their children.

“I don’t know how we will manage such a huge responsibility with this little amount,” Sultana told the Daily News. But they are resilient and work harder than ever to afford their children with a wonderful life.

“It was a miracle from Allah that all of my children are healthy. I will try my best to keep them happy,” Buswar said.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Woman With Two Wombs Delivers Twins 26 Days After Giving Birth To A Baby Boy was originally published on getuperica.com