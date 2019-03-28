Chris Brown Is Going Crazy Over Rihanna’s Latest Photo Where She Is Dripping In Gold

This week, Rihanna took to social media and shared an imageof her wearing a gold dress and dripping in a honey-colored Body Lava. In the photo, Rihanna is sitting on golden steps and is clearly in good shape. A source told Hollywood Life that Chris Brown is going wild over the photo and added: “He is still turned on by her after all these years and thinks she has only gotten more beautiful with age.

Brown has never stopped wanting her, and his attraction to her has gotten stronger since they have been apart.” See the photo, video and the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: celebrityinsider.org

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: