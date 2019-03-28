CLOSE
Chris Brown Is Going Crazy Over Rihanna’s Latest Photo Where She Is Dripping In Gold

Chris Brown Court Appearance

Source: Kris Connor / Getty

This week, Rihanna took to social media and shared an imageof her wearing a gold dress and dripping in a honey-colored Body Lava. In the photo, Rihanna is sitting on golden steps and is clearly in good shape. A source told Hollywood Life that Chris Brown is going wild over the photo and added: “He is still turned on by her after all these years and thinks she has only gotten more beautiful with age.

Brown has never stopped wanting her, and his attraction to her has gotten stronger since they have been apart.” See  the photo, video and the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: celebrityinsider.org

Chris Brown , Jerry Smith , Rihanna

