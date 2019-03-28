CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

After Eight Years Of Marriage R&B Singer Monica Files For Divorce From Husband Shannon Brown

8 reads
Leave a comment
Majic After Dark P.J. Morton & Monica

Source: Vincent Davis / Radio One

After being married for nearly nine years the word is that R&B singer Monica and her husband are getting a divorce. According to TMZ, Monica filed divorce paperwork earlier this month in Atlanta. According to sources Monica tried to keep the divorce papers sealed, but wasn’t able to do so. Shannon’s last post with Monica was from their wedding day, posted in November 2018. Read the full story in the link below.

SOURCE: essence.com 

After Eight Years Of Marriage R&B Singer Monica Files For Divorce From Husband Shannon Brown , Jerry Smith , Monica , Shannon Brown

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Us Movie Poster
[Trailer] Jordan Peele’s Horror Movie “Us” #1
 3 days ago
03.25.19
Police Arrest A Man Filmed Kicking A 78-Year-Old…
 4 days ago
03.25.19
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 2 weeks ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 2 weeks ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 2 weeks ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 2 weeks ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 3 weeks ago
03.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close