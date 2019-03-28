CLOSE
Women's Empowerment
Women’s Empowerment 2019 Fashion Suite Special Guest Cynthia Bailey

Women’s Empowerment 2019

Fashion Suite Special Guest

Cynthia Bailey

Join us in celebrating 25 years of  Women’s Empowerment at PNC Arena April 27th, 2019 with Patti LaBelle, Gloria Mayfield Banks, Kirk Franklin , and Jenifer Lewis , Avant, Jekalyn Carr, Jacquees, and Maranda Curtis. 

“Preserving Our Legacy”

This Women’s Empowerment experience, will feature the legendary Patti LaBelle. She will close out the show with a crowd moving performance as well as share her empowering story of how she’s built and continues to preserve her legacy.

For the past twenty-five years, Women’s Empowerment built a legacy of excellence by celebrating the heritage, culture, impact and influence of African-American women. We enjoyed greats like, Angela Bassett, Iyanla Vanzant, Robin Roberts, Viola Davis, Taraji P. Henson and many more.

