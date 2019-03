A 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit near the Triad and felt in some of the Triangle.

According to the National Weather Service, a 2.2 magnitude earthquake hit near Randolph County around 12:30 a.m.

ABC 11’s Big Weather said earthquakes are not common in our area, but they do happen. He said some effects from the quake were event felt in Alamance County and Durham County.

Read more at ABC11.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: