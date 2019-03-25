GRIFF’s Prayer: Allergies Can’t Keep GRIFF Down [VIDEO]

03.25.19
griff's prayer

Source: c/s / iOne

Last week GRIFF wasn’t feeling like himself. He like so many others were suffering from allergies.

GRIFF mentioned that he couldn’t breathe out his nostrils and was constantly feeling stuffed. Thanks to TJ, Misty and Erica Campbell, he is now all better.

He said, “I feel bad when I don’t feel good.”

This week GRIFF plans on making up for feeling down all last week so get ready! Watch “GRIFF’s Prayer” up top!

GRIFF’s Prayer: Allergies Can’t Keep GRIFF Down [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

