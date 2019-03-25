Prison Time For Ex NC Softball Coach After She’s Convicted Of Molesting 14-Year-Old Girl

A former North Carolina middle school softball coach has been sentenced to 16 to 29 months in prison for molesting a 14-year-old girl in 2012. Friday Angela Parker was sentenced after she was found guilty of one felony count of taking indecent liberties with a child.

Officials say Parker was acquitted of two counts of statutory sexual offense and one count of taking indecent liberties with a child. According to the Hickory Daily Record Parker was the former assistant softball coach at Jacobs Fork Middle School.

SOURCE: cbs17.com

