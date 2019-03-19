CLOSE
Mother Arrested In Connection To Her 9-Year-Old Daughter Found Dead In Duffel Bag

Say Her Name

CBS Los Angeles reports the mother of Trinity Loves Jones a 9-year-old girl whose body was found in a duffel bag near a suburban horse trail near Los Angeles earlier this month was booked yesterday as the second suspect in the child’s murder.

Authorities say that 28-year-old Taquesta Graham was extradited to Los Angeles from Texas on March 14. She has been held without bail ever since. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department charges are expected to be filed tomorrow followed by an arraignment.

Graham’s boyfriend Emiel Hunt  who authorities say has a 2005 conviction for child abuse in San Diego has been charged with Jones’ murder. According to sheriff’s officials Hunt was found sleeping in his vehicle in a lot near San Diego International Airport on March 9th.  Read More of the story in the link below.

