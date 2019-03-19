CLOSE
National News
HomeNational News

Wendy Williams Reviles That She Has ‘Living in a Sober House’ Due To Struggle With Cocaine

34 reads
Leave a comment
Red Dress / Go Red For Women - February 2018 - New York Fashion Week

Source: Gary Gershoff / Getty

Talk show host Wendy Williams revealed on-air Tuesday that recently she has been focusing on her sobriety. She said “I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past,” “I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.” She also mentioned that her husband Kevin Hunter was the only person who knew she was seeking treatment.

SOURCE: people.com

 

Jerry Smith , The Wendy Williams Show , Wendy Williams

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Disney Wishes
Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle…
 3 days ago
03.16.19
Johnson & Johnson Ordered To Pay $29M To…
 4 days ago
03.15.19
Jussie Smollett Pleads Not Guilty To 16 Counts…
 4 days ago
03.15.19
Dominique Gardner, One Of R. Kelly’s Ex-Girlfriends Speak…
 6 days ago
03.13.19
Rickey Smiley’s Uncle, Thomas Smiley, Passes Away
 1 week ago
03.11.19
Freeda Foreman, Daughter Of George Foreman Dead At…
 1 week ago
03.11.19
R. Kelly’s Lawyer From His First Trial: “He…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
R. Kelly’s Alleged Girlfriends Say Their Parents Are…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Ex-Florida Cop Convicted Of Manslaughter And Attempted First-Degree…
 2 weeks ago
03.08.19
Report: R. Kelly In Custody Over Child Support
 2 weeks ago
03.06.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close