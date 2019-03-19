Wendy Williams Reviles That She Has ‘Living in a Sober House’ Due To Struggle With Cocaine

Talk show host Wendy Williams revealed on-air Tuesday that recently she has been focusing on her sobriety. She said “I have been living in a sober house. … You know I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in the past,” “I never went to a place to get treatment … there are people in your family, it might be you … I want you to know more of the story.” She also mentioned that her husband Kevin Hunter was the only person who knew she was seeking treatment.

SOURCE: people.com

