Get Up Erica
Alicia Keys Will Release Her Memoir ‘More Myself’ In November

61st Annual Grammy Awards

Alicia Keys stepped outside of the studio and worked her pen in a different way. The Grammy Award winning songstress has announced that she is releasing a memoir later this year.

Keys is releasing “More Myself” through Oprah Winfrey’s book publishing imprint, An Oprah Book imprint, on November 5th, Billboard reports. Flatiron Books described the book as a “360-degree perspective” on her life. In the book, the 38-year-old discusses her childhood in the Hell’s Kitchen neighborhood in New York City and her rise in the R&B world. More Myself is the first release on Oprah’s book imprint.

Keys took to Twitter to express how excited she is to be releasing her first book with the guidance of the one and only Oprah.

“My sister, mentor & the QUEEN herself helped me share my journey!,” she tweeted. “Thank you @Oprah for letting me share my truth as the 1st release of your new book imprint & for challenging me to become MORE MYSELF.”

Oprah shared the same enthusiasm about being able to help Keys share her story with the world.

“[Alicia Keys] has navigated the spotlight and pressures of fame while retaining a humble and beautiful spirit. I am honored she chose to share her personal story #MoreMyself through my imprint.”

You don’t have to wait until later this year to order it, as it is available for pre-order on aliciakeysbook.com.

Alicia Keys Will Release Her Memoir ‘More Myself’ In November was originally published on getuperica.com

