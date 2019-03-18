Former DNC Chair Donna Brazile Is Taking Her Talents To Fox News

Via Madamenoire:

Former DNC chairwoman and political strategist Donna Brazile is again gearing up for life under the bright lights as she joins Fox News as a political contributor and commentator, Variety reports.

Brazile is expected to make her first network appearance on Monday and will regularly contribute to Fox News and Fox Business News.

As the 2020 election heats up, many cable news networks have faced heat for their lack of diversity among reporters and news executives. Especially when underserved communities have so much at stake with a crowded field of Democratic candidates in opposition to the re-election of Donald Trump.

My words: Why I am excited to join Fox News and take part in a civil – and sensible – debate https://t.co/19aYIoaOLs #FoxNews — Donna Brazile (@donnabrazile) March 18, 2019

Brazile said that she looks forward to her new position of Fox News and the opportunities to create important dialogue on the network.

“I’m delighted to be joining Fox News. I know I’m going to get criticized from my friends in the progressive movement for being on Fox News. My response is that, if we’ve learned anything from the 2016 election, it is that we can’t have a country where we don’t talk to those who disagree with our political views. There’s an audience on Fox News that doesn’t hear enough from Democrats. We have to engage that audience and show Americans of every stripe what we stand for rather than retreat into our ‘safe spaces’ where we simply agree with each other. For there is no safety in self-limiting numbers,” Brazile said in a statement.

Some on social media were perplexed about Brazile’s decision, since Fox News has faced much controversy in propelling certain dangerous narratives aimed at ostracizing the same communities which Brazile aims to protect. To that Brazile, said she will stay true to her core foundations in pushing back where she sees fit.

“You can be darn sure that I’m still going to be me on Fox News. I’m going to do what I always do: and dish it out straight, exactly as I see it, with just as much New Orleans hot sauce as folks expect.”

Brazile’s return to political commentating comes after she stepped down from CNN and ABC News prior to the 2016 Democratic convention, where she was named the interim chair of the DNC. Months later her relationship with CNN soured after it was determined through the Wikileaks hack that she provided questions to Hillary Clinton’s campaign prior to CNN’s broadcasts of the Democratic primary debates.

Brazile represents a small fraction of Black strategists who laid the groundwork for other Black women in the political arena such as Symone Sanders and Angela Rye. Brazile was the first Black woman to manage a political campaign, serving as Al Gore’s campaign manager in the 2000 presidential election. She is also the award-winning author of “Hacks: The Inside Story of the Break-ins and Breakdowns That Put Donald Trump in the White House” and her memoir, “Cooking With Grease: Stirring the Pots in American Politics.”

