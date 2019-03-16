Former Disney Channel ‘That’s So Raven’ Star Kyle Massey, Cory Baxter Is Reportedly Sued For Sexual Misconduct With A Minor

According to TMZ Disney star Kyle Massey, Cory Baxter from That’s So Raven is being sued by a 13-year-old girl who claims that she received a sexually explicit video and photos from the Baxter. The Shade Room reported that Baxter and the 13-year-old girl met back in 2009 at Universal City. At the time, she was only four.

According to TMZ the girl was hoping Kyle would help her pursue her career in entertainment. Allegedly he spoke with her mother in December and offered to fly the girl to L.A. They claim he said he would allow her to stay with him and help her find an agent as a contribution to her career endeavors. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: celebrityinsider.org

