Bullet Stopped By Framed Photo Of Lord’s Prayer From Entering Home [VIDEO]

70-year-old, Constane Effie and her husband were sitting in her living room when she heard a loud sound she thought was a bomb. According to CBS Local Chicago, Effie spoke about how a stray bullet came into her home and was stopped by what she’s calling an act of God.

Effie said, “I thought maybe our TV blew up. I thought I was in a war zone because that was the loudest noise I ever heard.”

After the loud sound they began looking around the home.

She said, “We looked all around and didn’t see a hole anywhere and I thought, ‘Look, that picture — the glass is all broken.’”

A framed copy of the Lord’s Prayer was hanging two feet about where she was sitting and that’s what stopped the bullet.

Effie mentioned, “It hit [the picture] and fell down behind [the couch]. But if it hadn’t had the metal there, it might’ve came on in and hit one of us.”

The two were not injured, but she was briefly hospitalized after experiencing a minor, -stress-related heart attack. In the neighborhood Effie lives in she hears gunshots all the time.

She’s not sure who it is, but wishes they would stop. Police are still investigating the shooting.

