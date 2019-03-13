Girl, Bye! Roseanne Barr Tries To Blame Michelle Obama For Getting Fired From ABC

Roseanne Barr cannot stop slandering Black women.

For starters, last year she called former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett an “ape” and later a “bitch.” Then a few weeks ago, she claimed that presidential hopeful Senator Kamala Harris “slept her way the top.”

But now she is trying to blame Former First Lady Michelle Obama for why her show Roseanne got canceled last May.

In a recent interview with the British publication the Sunday Times, the disgraced comedian believes that #ForeverFLOTUS was the driving factor behind getting the boot from ABC, not her own irreprehensible actions.

“She said, ‘This tweet is unforgivable,’” Barr said, adding, “That’s what I was told and I tend to believe it because the woman who fired me is now working with the Obamas at Netflix.”

Huh?

Remember, it was Channing Dungey, who served as the as president of ABC Entertainment Group, that fired Barr back in May of 2018, around the same time the Obamas announced their Netflix deal. But Dungey left ABC in November and announced her job at Netflix in December, many months after Barr was fired.

Can someone please make it make sense?

In addition, Barr tried to clarify her tweets about Jarrett, telling the publication she should have “written it backwards.”

“It came out dyslexic. It should have been, ‘Valerie Jarrett’s ties to the Muslim Brotherhood have now allowed Iran’s government to remain, as in the movie Planet of the Apes,” she claims.

She also went as to far as to say that she believes that anti-semitism was behind her losing her job.

“They wanted to take a Jew down,” she told the Times. “They wanted to take down a Zionist because they think that Zionists are the problem with everything in the world, and a lot of people in this country think like them.”

Barr added that her unwavering support of President Donald Trump was also a problem for liberal Hollywood.

“They hate powerful women and they hate powerful, deplorable women and I do consider myself deplorable,” she said. “Deplorable is the greatest thing Hillary [Clinton] ever called us, because it empowered a revolution — we are deplorable to her kind. Of course, all working-class people are deplorable to her because it was working-class people that elected Trump.”

Funny, how Barr refuses to take any responsibility for own reckless behavior. But in all reality, that sounds about white to me.

