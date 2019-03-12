CLOSE
George Foreman’s Daughter Committed Suicide

Freeda Foreman 42yr old daughter of former heavyweight champion George Foreman was found unresponsive in her home by a family member last Friday and declared deceased. Now more information confirms that Freeda Foreman’s dead was caused by an apparent suicide.

A final determination on the cause of death will be made by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.”

George Foreman has not spoken publicly on his daughter’s death, however he tweeted Sunday morning about how “heaven send[s] so many wonders.”

Freeda Foreman, like her famous father, was a boxer as well. But, unlike his decades long career, her’s was very short. She started boxing professionally in 2000, and retired the next year with a record of 5-1, according to the Houston Chronicle.

As reported by TMZ, Freeda Foreman is survived by her husband, two daughters, three grandchildren, her parents and 9 siblings.

Source:  EURWEB.com

