Mr. Griffin: This Is My Able Sacrifice [VIDEO]

GRIFF is once again gearing up for “How Great Is Our God” comedy show. This project is very close to GRIFF’s heart because he sacrifices time and other things to make this event happen.

To GRIFF this isn’t just a show, but an opportunity for him to give back to the Lord for everything he’s done for him.

All the money raised goes to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, which helps kids with cancer.

GRIFF is excited that he can help others and is excited to share his talent with everyone.

God bless GRIFF and all the comedians taking part in this special event.

