“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Benefits Of Good Nutrition

Working Mom Wednesday With Melissa Wade
| 03.06.19
melissa wade

Source: radio one / Radio One

[AUDIO] Dr. Stallings was Melissa’s guest today giving our working moms the benefits of implementing good nutrition into kids lives now can keep them from obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and more…. as we recognize Nutrition this month.

Dr. Stalling’s 7 principles of good nutrition:

  1.  Food Prep is Key
  2. Eat more Veggies
  3. Eat less meat
  4. Watch your portions
  5. Don’t drink your calories
  6. Limit packaged foods
  7. Remember your good source of fat

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVIING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Dr. Stallings, MD a Family Practitioner for 17 years, who now works in administration for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC.

Nutrition Counseling, Recipes and blog

 

 

From a Community Perspective:

  • We support issues around Food Insecurity-for those in our community that may not have access to fresh produce  https://www.bluecrossnc.com/about-us/community-relations/hunger-and-nutrition#search=NUTRITION
  • Thrive NC https://www.gothrivenc.com/ Food brings us together as a community! Come celebrate with us at Thrive NC, May 10 and 11 at City Market in downtown Raleigh. This exciting food festival is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. Meet top chefs Vivian Howard and Ashley Christensen. Sample food from 50 local restaurants and breweries. Get health tips from Nutrition Counselors. And enjoy live music! Buy your tickets today at GoThriveNC.com

 

 

Other Info/Tips:

  • We encourage people (on our website) to shop at Farmers Markets. They are great places to find fresher and lower-priced fruits and veggies. Got to be NC Agriculture is a great site for this: https://gottobenc.com/find-local/
Dr. Sheila Stallings , Melissa's Working mom Wednesdays , Nutrition

