“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Benefits Of Good Nutrition

[AUDIO] Dr. Stallings was Melissa’s guest today giving our working moms the benefits of implementing good nutrition into kids lives now can keep them from obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and more…. as we recognize Nutrition this month.

Dr. Stalling’s 7 principles of good nutrition:

Food Prep is Key Eat more Veggies Eat less meat Watch your portions Don’t drink your calories Limit packaged foods Remember your good source of fat

WORKING MOM WEDNESDAY PRESENTED BY BLUE CROSS AND BLUE SHIELD OF NORTH CAROLINA OFFERING A VARIETY OF PLANS FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY, SERVIING NORTH CAROLINA FOR OVER 85 YEARS.

Dr. Stallings, MD a Family Practitioner for 17 years, who now works in administration for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of NC.

Nutrition Counseling, Recipes and blog

Eating healthy foods and well-balanced meals can help you live a longer, healthier life. Food is medicine! It fuels your body and can help you fight disease.

A Nutrition Counselor can help you eat healthier. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina understands the benefits of healthy eating. That’s why we have a large network of Nutrition Counselors, and their services are covered by many of our plans.

More info: https://www.bluecrossnc.com/better-eating-better-health#search=Nutrition

We feature healthy recipes on our website: https://www.bluecrossnc.com/better-eating-better-health#search=Nutrition (all the way at the bottom of the page). Here’s a link to several other recipes in case you want to talk about one of them: https://www.bluecrossnc.com/better-eating-better-health/healthy-recipes

We offer a nutrition blog https://blog.bcbsnc.com Some of the blogs topics include: the importance of produce to NC; Being too busy for meal prep- https://blog.bcbsnc.com/2018/03/busy-eat-healthy-try-meal-prep-vivian-howards-way/



From a Community Perspective:

We support issues around Food Insecurity-for those in our community that may not have access to fresh produce https://www.bluecrossnc.com/about-us/community-relations/hunger-and-nutrition#search=NUTRITION

Thrive NC https://www.gothrivenc.com/ Food brings us together as a community! Come celebrate with us at Thrive NC, May 10 and 11 at City Market in downtown Raleigh. This exciting food festival is presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina. Meet top chefs Vivian Howard and Ashley Christensen. Sample food from 50 local restaurants and breweries. Get health tips from Nutrition Counselors. And enjoy live music! Buy your tickets today at GoThriveNC.com

Other Info/Tips:

We encourage people (on our website) to shop at Farmers Markets. They are great places to find fresher and lower-priced fruits and veggies. Got to be NC Agriculture is a great site for this: https://gottobenc.com/find-local/

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: