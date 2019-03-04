Deadly Tornado Rips Through Alabama Taking 23 Lives

On Sunday a deadly tornado roared into southeast Alabama and killed at least 23 people and injured several others.

Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones told WRBL-TV that drones flying overhead equipped with heat-seeking devices had scanned the area for survivors but the dangerous conditions halted the search late Sunday.

Jones said the twister traveled straight down a county road in the rural community of Beauregard and that the path of damage and destruction appeared at least a half mile wide. He said single-family homes and mobile homes were destroyed, adding some homes were reduced to slabs. He had told reporters earlier that several people were taken to hospitals, some with “very serious injuries.”

