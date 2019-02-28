GRIFF’s Prayer: How Your Spirit Changes When You Get Your Hair Done [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
GRIFF on the show talked about how women feel good when they get their hair done and received several DM’s from ladies that also wanted him to talk about men. GRIFF pointed out and admitted that it’s not just women that get excited when they get their hair done, but it’s also men.
He spoke about how men sometimes look down when they don’t have a fresh haircut or a good lineup.
As soon as they go to the barbershop and come out their spirit changes. Make sure you listen to GRIFF’s full prayer up top!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
