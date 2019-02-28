‘Cussing Pastor’ Defends Decision To Host Twerking Contest At Church, Curses Out Critics [VIDEO]

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

There are so many activities and ministries to join at church, but a twerking group isn’t one of them. Thaddeus Matthews known to many as the “Cussing Pastor” is now making headlines again not for his profanity, but for having a twerking competition at his church. According to the Christian Post, he’s defending his decision of having this provocative contest and saying to critics “f*** you.”

On social media, he shared a video message saying, “This message is for all you hypoChristians who live hypocritical and f***ed up lives when you have the nerve to judge someone else. I look at many of you who have criticized the young ladies who were dancing in my gymnasium in my church. I look on your pages, you got your a**, your titties out. You got all type of trash in your life but you want to be the one to judge – f*** you. You motherf***ers who are out here judging, there is nothing in the Bible about dancing but it is judging. Again, f*** you.”

Matthews leads Naked Truth Liberation and Empowerment Ministries and decided for the event Soulful Sunday he would put on a twerking competition for his members in the gymnasium of the church. Since sharing the video on social media he has received so much backlash and mentioned that churches are too stuck up to have events like this.

While critics believe Matthew’s should repent for what he did it looks like events like this will continue to take place at his church.

