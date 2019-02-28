Man Sentenced To Life In Prison As Juvenile Will Be Released At 74

A judge shortened a Michigan prisoner’s sentence of life in prison for committing a 1962 murder as a teen to a shorter sentence. The man may walk free one day this week. Sheldry Topp is now 74-years-old and has been in prison for 57 years. Oakland County Judge James Alexander resentenced Topp to 40 to 60 years which means he could be set free as soon as Thursday.

Topp was convicted of fatally stabbing an Oakland County man in a struggle during a home break in and has been in prison ever since. When arrested, Topp confessed to killing the man. Top has been a model prisoner who now has health issues and is in a wheelchair. Read more of the story in the link below.

SOURCE: msn.com

