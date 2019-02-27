National News
Mom Throws Her Son Off A Miami High-Rise Balcony And Leaps To Her Own Death

According the Police a mother threw her 5-year-old son off of a Miami high rise balcony and leaped to her own death. News station WSVN reported emergency crews responded to reports of a “jumper” Monday evening at Rise Brickell City Centre condos and discovered a mother and her son.

According to Telemundo the  woman’s relatives identified her as 37-year-old Solanye Virginia Matos. Officials said Matos’ child was found on the building’s sixth floor terrace and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. According to police the incident is being investigated as a murder-suicide. Read more of the story in the link below.

