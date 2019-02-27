Get Up Erica
Christian Witches Claim Jesus Was A Sorcerer And The Bible Is A ‘Book Of Magic’ [VIDEO]

The New American Standard Bible Open To Matthew 5:8, The Sermon On The Mount (The Beatitudes)

Rev. Valerie Love has described herself as a practicing Christian Witcher who recently launched the Covenant of Christian Witches Mystery School to help some Christians tap into magic. Christian Post is reporting that since then, some are condemning what she’s doing as “dangerous.”

In April, Love along with Prophet Calvin Witcher, are hosting the first annual Christian witches convention. Love and Witcher have spoken out several times about her beliefs that Jesus was a sorcerer and that the Bible is a “book of magic.”

Witcher’s website says that he, “brings God’s messages to humanity through powerful teaching and training, allowing non-traditional followers to hear the divine voice of hope.” And believes the Bible is a, “huge book of sorcery.”

 

He also mentioned, “The Bible is a huge book of sorcery. You literally can’t get around that. You can’t get around Jesus being a magician. There’s just no way.”

Several people have spoken out about the Christian witches and believe mixing the two is very dangerous, but the movement continues to grow.

