Questions About Dementia & Alzheimer’s? Check Out These Events In Wake Forest

The Wake Forest Renaissance Centre is hosting several upcoming events designed to educate area residents about Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias. Each event is designed to offer local families the opportunity to learn about dozens of dementia-related programs, services, products, and resources – all in one location.
The Renaissance Centre is presenting these sessions in collaboration with the Alzheimer’s Association Eastern NC Chapter and Wake Forest SING as part of our commitment towards being a dementia-friendly community.
Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. Join us to learn about the impact of Alzheimer’s; the difference between Alzheimer’s and dementia; stages and risk factors; current research and treatments available for some symptoms; and Alzheimer’s Association resources.
Future workshops will be offered on Effective Communication Strategies (April 25) and Healthy Living for Your Brain & Body (June 27). The workshops are free, but pre-registration is required.
For more information, contact Renaissance Centre Specialist Debra Horton at 919-435-9566.
