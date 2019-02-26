CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

The Artist Spotlight With Jerry Smith Featuring Robert Hawkins {VIDEO}

4 reads
Leave a comment
Robert Hawkins

Source: @victoriasaidit / Victoria

Jerry Smith sits down with Robert Hawkins, to talk about his music.

Robert , opens up about his drug addiction that he fought to overcome.

Now Robert Hawkins, has his latest project, “Finished Work”.

Jerry Smith:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jerry.smith03

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jerrysmith1039

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jerrysmith0&#8230;

Robert Hawkins:

Facebook : facebook/roberthawkinsmusic

Instagram: iamrhawkins

Twitter: iamrhawkins

 

Robert Hawkins

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Donald Trump Tries To Shade Spike Lee Over…
 1 day ago
02.25.19
Bennett College Has Accreditation Temporarily Restored By Atlanta…
 2 days ago
02.25.19
What We Know About The Death And Alleged…
 5 days ago
02.22.19
Coast Guard Lt. Allegedly Wanted To Commit Terror…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
“Behind The Lens, Hollywood’s Independent Film Makers” Tyler…
 5 days ago
02.21.19
Designer, Karl Lagerfeld Has Passed At The Age…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
End Of A Era: Payless To Close All…
 1 week ago
02.19.19
Police: Man Committed Hate Crime Because His Mom…
 2 weeks ago
02.15.19
Everyone Wasn’t Rooting For Jennifer Lopez’s Motown Tribute…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
Yolanda Adams, Fantasia And Andra Day Honor Aretha…
 2 weeks ago
02.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close