Boston Market Recalls 86 Tons Of Frozen Meals Because They May Contain Glass Or Plastic

Macaroni cheese

About 86 tons worth of Boston Market’s boneless pork rib patties were recalled because they may be contaminated with pieces of glass or plastic. The patties, distributed by Ohio-based food manufacturer Bellisio Foods, are included in Boston Market Home Style Meals labeled as Boneless Pork Rib Shaped Patty with BBQ Sauce & Mashed Potatoes, according to a news release from the US Department of Agriculture.

A statement from the USDA says the recall is being labeled as Class I, which means, “there is a reasonable probability that the use of the product will cause serious, adverse health consequences or death.” The USDA was notified on Friday following “consumer complaints of glass or hard plastic extraneous material in the rib shaped patty.” While thankfully, the USDA says, no one seems to have been hurt as a result of consumption thus far, though they warn, “Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.” Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: aol.com

