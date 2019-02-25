Get Up! News Roundup Oscars Edition: Black History Made, Speeches Dedicated To Family Members & More

02.25.19
The Oscars even without a host went on without a problem. History was made in several different categories and everyone seemed to enjoy themselves at the event.

Spike Lee finally won his first Oscar for Best Adapted Screenplay for “BlacKKKlansman” and Ruth Carter is the first Black woman to win Best Costume Design for “Black Panther.”

Regina King won for Best Supporting Actress for “If Beale Street Could Talk” and gave a heartfelt speech dedicated to her mom for all the support. Mahershala Ali while accepting his award for Best Supporting Actor in “Green Book” spoke about the way his grandmother was with him every step of the way of his journey.

Check out Black excellence at the Oscars below!

