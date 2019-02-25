CLOSE
Police Searching For Man That Stole Statue From Brooklyn Church And Put It In Garbage [VIDEO]

Police in Brooklyn are now searching for a man they say was caught on video stealing a statue from a church and placing it inside a garbage can. ABC 7 reports that the holy statue has been stolen twice and members of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Park Slope are upset about it.

 

Thomas Sosnowski a parishioner said, “It’s disgusting to see.”

An employee of the church mentioned that the statue stolen, Our Lady of el Cisne is like the Ecuadorian version of the Virgin Mary.

Sosnowski, who has worshipped at this church his entire life said, “They don’t have no faith in the Lord. How can you steal from the church?”

The church statue was collected from the garbage and is being cleaned up as well as restored. Police describe the man that stole the statue as a man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you have any tips please call, 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

