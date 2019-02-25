Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Police in Brooklyn are now searching for a man they say was caught on video stealing a statue from a church and placing it inside a garbage can. ABC 7 reports that the holy statue has been stolen twice and members of the St. Thomas Aquinas Church in Park Slope are upset about it.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Thomas Sosnowski a parishioner said, “It’s disgusting to see.”

An employee of the church mentioned that the statue stolen, Our Lady of el Cisne is like the Ecuadorian version of the Virgin Mary.

Sosnowski, who has worshipped at this church his entire life said, “They don’t have no faith in the Lord. How can you steal from the church?”

SEE ALSO: Church Administrator, Wife Charged After Stealing $1.2 Million From Congregation To Go On Vacation

The church statue was collected from the garbage and is being cleaned up as well as restored. Police describe the man that stole the statue as a man wearing a black jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers.

If you have any tips please call, 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Police Searching For Man That Stole Statue From Brooklyn Church And Put It In Garbage [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com