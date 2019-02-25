[BRACKET] 2019 CIAA Kicks Off Today In Charlotte

The Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association – CIAA will start tonight with Johnson C. Smith taking on Chowan.

The nation’s first African-American athletic conference, will host the 2019 CIAA Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournament in Charlotte until March 2, 2019, with the last three days at Spectrum Center, including the semifinals and finals of both tournaments on Friday, March 1, and Saturday, March 2.

CLICK HERE to see the full bracket

Men’s Opening Round Bracket

2/25

8pm Johnson C. Smith vs. Chowan

2/26

6:40pm Lincoln vs. St. Augustine

8:50pm Winson Salem St. vs. Elizabeth City st.

Women’s Opening Round Bracket

2/25

6pm Shaw vs. Elizabeth City st.

2/26

10am Chowan vs. Chaflin

12:10pm Lincoln vs. St. Augustine

2:20pm Livingstone vs. Virginia St.

4:30pm Winston Salem St.vs.(winner of Shaw and Eliz.)

