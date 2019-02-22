New England Patriots Owner Robert Kraft Charged With Soliciting Prostitution

According to the police New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft is among 200 people charged in a massage parlor prostitution sting. Kraft is one of 25 people arrested on Friday. He is accused of soliciting a prostitute at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter FL on at least two separate occasions about a month ago.

Police say they have body cam video and surveillance from over the last several months. A warrant has been issued but Kraft is currently not in police custody. The New England Patriots owner has been charged with the misdemeanor and will have to appear in court at a later date. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: nbcnews.com

