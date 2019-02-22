CLOSE
“Drop The Mic” Episode Featuring Jussie Smollett Will Not Be Aired By TNT

Jussie Smollett

Thursday the TNT network said it will not air an upcoming episode of “Drop the Mic” featuring “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett.  TNT said “in the interest of not being exploitative of an incredibly sensitive situation.” The episode of the battle-rap show that will not air at this time  had Smollett against Danielle Brooks, an actress on “Orange is the New Black.”

An episode featuring actress Raven-Symoné taking on comedian Ron Funches will air instead as well as boy band singers Joey McIntyre and Joey Fatone. Police allege that Smollett hired two brothers to help stage an attack on him in late January in Chicago. Smollett told police that two masked men beat him and screamed racist and homophobic slurs during the attack. Thursday afternoon a judge set bond at $100,00 and ordered Smollett to surrender his passport. Read more in the link below.

SOURCE: cbsnews.com

 

