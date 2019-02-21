How One Hollywood Actor Put His Religion To The Test And Formed A Relationship With Christ

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Actor Kristoffer Polaha during a recent interview spoke about his involvement in the Tim Tebow film “Run the Race.” According to Christian Post, he opened up about testing his religion that helped lead him back to Christianity as well as forming a true relationship with Jesus Christ.

While opening up about his religion he talked about going to church as a teenager and said, “For me personally, I grew up in a Christian household, my dad was Catholic and my mom was Pentecostal so any tent revival that came through Reno Nevada, we were there, speaking in tongues.”

At the age of 17, Polaha began acting and began to pray a “prayer of pride.”

He said, “I remember very distinctly, I had a very pretty girlfriend at the time, I was the lead of these plays and I thought to myself, ‘Is this you God doing this for me, or is it me?’ I said, ‘I’ma find out, I’m not going to pray for like six months. I’m just going to kind of go off into the wilderness.’”

A six-month test turned into six years of him learning about different religions off on his own quest until something happened.

Polaha said, “I went on a Semester at Sea and went around the world, I learned about Shintoism Buddhism, Hindu, Muslim, Judaism — I wanted to understand religion. I wanted to look at my faith not as a tradition but as a choice that I was making.”

During this journey he also shared that he had a conversation with God.

He testified and said, “He (God) met me one night and He knocked on my heart and He said, ‘I want you back. For me, that was the Christ narrative. It made the most sense and it was the one that I just related to. Being in a relationship with a God that I believe loves me kind of changes the whole narrative because it lets me know who I am. It’s not Hollywood, or my agent. It’s not anything that’s going to define who I am.”

The film “Run the Race” hits theaters Feb 22!

