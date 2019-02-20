CLOSE
Covington Teen Caught in Face-Off With Native American Suing Washington Post Over Incident Coverage

Nicholas Sandmann, the Covington Catholic High School student caught on camera staring down a Native American protester in Washington, D.C., last month, is suing the Washington Post.

Sandmann’s family calls the outlet’s coverage bias and accused the paper of “targeting and bullying” Sandmann, 16, as part of an ongoing campaign to smear President Trump. They’re asking for $250 Million in damages because that’s how much Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos paid to acquire the Washington Post in 2013.

“In a span of three days in January of this year commencing on January 19, the Post engaged in a modern-day form of McCarthyism by competing with CNN and NBC, among others, to claim leadership of a mainstream and social media mob of bullies which attacked, vilified, and threatened Nicholas Sandmann, an innocent secondary school child,” the suit read, adding that the Post “ignored basic journalist standards because it wanted to advance its well-known and easily documented, biased agenda against President Donald J. Trump by impugning individuals perceived to be supporters of the President.”

Sandmann and several of his classmates were wearing “Make America Great Again” hats during the confrontation in front of the Lincoln Memorial following January’s pro-life rally. The lawsuit paints 16-year-old as a child who was sought out by Native American protester, Nathan Phillips, and eventually attacked by the Washington Post. President Trump tweeted his support of the lawsuit earlier this morning.

The Post isn’t backing down from the lawsuit.

“We are reviewing a copy of the lawsuit,” said Kristine Coratti Kelly, a spokesperson for the paper. “We plan to mount a vigorous defense.”

Source: Rolling Stone

Covington Teen Caught in Face-Off With Native American Suing Washington Post Over Incident Coverage was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

